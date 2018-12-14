KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said it sent officers at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of W Rancier Avenue to investigate a hit and run.

Public Affairs Officer Ofelia Miramontez said police found a woman lying in the roadway when they got to the scene.

She was walking across Rancier Avenue, when a gray Saab traveling west hit her, police said.

Witnesses told police that a second gray car, possibly a four-door-sedan Kia, hit her while she was lying in the roadway.

The second suspect car left the scene, police said.

The woman was in critical condition and sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, police said.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit is asking anyone who has information about the suspect car in the hit and run crash to contact 254-526-8477, or go the crime stoppers website.

