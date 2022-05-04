Killeen Police K9s Yari, Lincy receive body armor donation

Thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9s Yari and Lincy are safer on the job.

Killeen Police Department K9s Yari and Lincy received a special surprise thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been around since 2009 providing bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and other related agencies, according to their site.

Since its opening, the organization has donated more than 4,740 K9 ballistic vests, 2,300 K9 opioid reversal NARCAN kits and more than $259,400 of K9 medical insurance premiums through their Healthcare for K9 Heroes program.

The vests were donated by Killeen residents Dale and Trish Veith and Thomas and Susan Bailey of Rotonda West, Florida, as stated in a Facebook post by KPD. The vests come embroidered with " Born to Love-Trained to Serve- Loyal Always" on the vest. Each with a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb. and comes with a five-year warranty. according to KPD.

One vest, the non-profit says is about $960. For those interested, Vested Interest accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount. For more information on how you can donate, visit here.

Congratulations to K9s Yari and Lincy on their new vests!