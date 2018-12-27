KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said it has an arrest warrant out for a suspect of a hit and run that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

On that day, officers went to the intersection of Chantz Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop at 5:02 p.m. to respond to a crash.

Police said three vehicles were in the roadway, and drivers of two of the vehicles were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle fled on foot before police came, the department said.

Police found out that the driver of the third vehicle caused the crash because he didn't yield right of way to a vehicle exiting a private drive, then he fled the scene without stopping to help, the department said.

The third driver was identified as 23-year-old Larry Pervin Kidd Jr. after police investigated.

The department is asking for your help to find him. Kidd is facing a failure to stop and render aid for a crash resulting in serious bodily injury charge.

If you see Kidd or know any information about where he is, contact the department at 254-526-8477 or go to their website.

