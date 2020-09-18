Killeen Police looking for person of interest after man dies from gunshot wound

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police say a man shot in the head earlier this week has died and they’re now asking the public to help them identify a person of interest in the case.

Officers were called about a shooting on September 14 just after 2:00 a.m. and found 24-year-old Jonathan Allen Hampton in critical condition on the 1300 block of Fairview Drive. Hampton was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Police have now released a series of photos featuring a man they’d like to question about what happened. They say he is the owner or had access to the white Volvo S60 featured in one of the photos. Anyone with information about who he is, or about the shooting, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526 TIPS or to go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.