Killeen police found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound early Aug. 4 when officers responded to call referencing shots fired in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Dr..

The man was transported to Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center in critical condition, but died from his wound.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding the murder to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8447. Anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of suspect(s) involved in the murder is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

