KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is looking to buy 190 body cameras for its officers.

The city will need to approve the department's proposal to move forward with the plan.

If approved, the cameras will be bought using funds from grants and forfeiture funds from Killeen Police.

The department has been setting aside funds since 2015 for the cameras. Officials said the devices will help build trust with the community.

The cameras could also potentially protect the department and its officers from unfounded complaints.

Some Killeen citizens said the cameras would be a good way to ensure accountability from both officers and civilians.

"I think it goes both ways," Darryl Shaw, pastor of Rivers of Living Waters Church, said. "If it's known knowledge that we both are being videoed then the officer now has to practice the right procedures and me as a citizen is going to have to respond the right way. Otherwise, I've incriminated myself."

The city of Killeen will be looking into the cameras during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

