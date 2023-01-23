Killeen police say vehicle burglaries in three counties are 'bank jugging'

Police said a similar black Toyota Rav 4 was spotted at burglaries in Bell, McLennan and Williamson Counties.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police said a black SUV spotted in at least three different vehicle burglary scenes was used in a "bank jugging" scheme.

Bank jugging is when a suspect follows a victim to wherever they're going next after they've left a bank. Once the victim leaves their vehicle, the suspect breaks into their vehicle to steal money and anything else of value.

Killeen police shared a Facebook post Monday from the Round Rock Police Department that includes surveillance video and photos of what appear to be a case of bank jugging.

Round Rock police said the victim withdrew money from the Wells Fargo on Round Rock Ave. on Nov. 19. She then stopped at a Goodwill store on Smyers Lane.

The surveillance video shows a black Toyota Rav 4 pull up next to the victim's vehicle. A suspect gets out, smashes the window, reaches inside and pulls out a bag. The suspect puts it in the Rav 4. He looks back in the victim's vehicle but doesn't take anything. The suspect gets back in the Rav 4 and it drives away.

The Toyota did not have a license plate but rather a placard with the words seedrivesmile.com.

Killeen police said a vehicle with the same description was seen at a vehicle burglary that happened in December.

The victim told police they had withdrawn a large amount of money from their bank then went to a restaurant to eat. While the victim was inside, someone broke through the window of their truck and stole the money.

Police said they've received information about the same suspect vehicle that was involved in two other burglaries in McLennan County.