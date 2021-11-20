Killeen Police: Man in critical condition after being shot while on motorcycle

Police said they were called out to the 1100 block of Central Texas Expressway in reference a shooting around 9:01 p.m.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A man is in critical condition after being shot while on his motorcycle in Killeen Saturday evening, according to the Killeen Police.

Police said they were called out to the 1100 block of Central Texas Expressway in reference a shooting around 9:01 p.m.

Killeen PD said when they arrived to the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon investigating, police learned that the man was riding a motorcycle on the roadway when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, per the police. The victim was able to pull into the parking lot of Asian Buffet and called 9-1-1, officials added.