KILLEEN, TX — Killeen police are asking for help finding a suspect involved in a car burglary July 5.

The person who reported the crime said their car was broken into, and their wallet and credit cards were stolen from the vehicle.

Police say one of the stolen credit cards was used at a Killeen Walmart recently by suspect pictured below.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers. A good tip could mean a $1,000 reward.

