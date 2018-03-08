It's community policing at its finest. Two Killeen Police officers did their part to support two young lemonade stand entrepreneurs Thursday.

Officer Joshua Plowick, pictured on the right, and Officer Justin Ruehlen were on patrol when they came across the girls, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. She said the girls were selling the lemonade for one-dollar a glass.

The officers bought a glass each and had a picture taken. The photo received more than 500 reactions on the Killeen Police Facebook page.

Miramontez said the girls were trying to raise money for an extracurricular activity.

© 2018 KCEN