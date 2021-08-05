So cute! Killeen police officers surprise 7-year-old at birthday party

Before everyone went off to eat cake, Aiden and his friends got a tour of a KPD police car.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Saturday officers with the Killeen Police Department helped make a 7-year-old’s birthday party one to remember.

Aiden Deshazor is a student at Skipcha Elementary School. He had a drive by birthday party and to his surprise, Killeen police showed up with goodies and gifts.

Officers gave Aiden a fancy badge saying he is now a part of the police department. Before everyone went off to eat cake, Aiden and his friends got a tour of a KPD police car

