A juvenile in Killeen is accused of leading police on a chase, then running into an officer's car before finally crashing into a house, according to Killeen Police.

It started Wednesday afternoon when police got a call about a stolen black Ford truck on John Road. Police said when they found the truck near the intersection of Cranford Ave. and 40th St. the driver refused to stop. After a short chase, police said the driver stopped at Twin Creek Road and Creekside Dr. when he reached a dead end.

The driver made a U-turn, according to police, and rammed into an officer's car. The driver then tried to run over an officer who shot at the truck.

The juvenile kept driving to Owl Hollow Circle where he crashed into a house and police were able to arrest him. Police also arrested two other juveniles in the truck.

Police said no one was injured throughout the entire ordeal.

© 2018 KCEN