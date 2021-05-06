Killeen police open internal investigation after officer shares inappropriate cartoon on social media

The cartoon reportedly depicts a white officer trying to issue a ticket to a Black man, but instead of using his pen, his gun goes off.

The Killeen Police Department is investigating one of its own after an officer reportedly shared an inappropriate cartoon on social media, which depicted a white police officer shooting a Black man, the spokesperson for KPD confirmed to 6 News on Thursday.

"We are aware of the post and an internal investigation is currently ongoing," spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

The cartoon reportedly depicts a white officer trying to issue a ticket to a Black man, but instead of using his pen, his gun goes off.

6 News went to the officer's Facebook profile, but we weren't able to view the post due to privacy settings. However, comments on screengrabs from the Killeen Daily Herald's Facebook page showed the officer shared the image earlier this week.

"I'm going to write you a ticket son. DAMN that ain't my pen," the white officer says in the cartoon.

KPD Chief Charles Kimble denounced the post in a statement:

"This type of behavior is unprofessional, unacceptable, and does not represent the values of the sworn officers, civilian employees, volunteers and Police Explorers that make up the Killeen Police Department. We work hard to strengthen the relationship between the Police Department and the community and I hope this isolated incident doesn’t hamper those efforts.”

No word if the officer was placed on administrative duty while the department investigates.