Killeen police respond to deadly motorcycle crash on FM 3470

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police officers responded to a crash that involved a motorcycle on the intersection of FM 3470 and Oak Valley Dr. on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Killeen Police Department.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying in the road. Initial investigations showed that a blue Suzuki GSX motorcycle was traveling southbound on FM 3470 on the inside lane when it approached the intersection. When a green Honda Civic entered the intersection to attempt to turn left into a private drive, the driver of the motorcycle hit the right front of the Honda, which caused him to be ejected from the motorcycle, according to the Killeen PD.

The driver, Corey Dean Reed Jr., 28, was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m. Reed was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Killeen PD.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit will continue to investigate this death, according to the Killeen PD.