Killeen police asked for the public's help finding a Carnelle Green who is wanted for parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Green is considered armed and dangerous and has gang affiliations, officials said. Anyone who sees Green should not confront him.

Green is described as a 29-year-old black male, about 5 foot 11, 195 pounds. He has a longhorn tattoo under his right eye and a full neck tattoo of NWA.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to contact Killeen police or Crime Stoppers. A tip leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

