KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a BBVA Compass Bank Aug. 25.

Officials said the Killeen Police Department received a call around 11:20 a.m. referencing the robbery at 1300 E. Central Texas Expressway.

Officers were told a white man approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing around 200-220 pounds entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the teller complied. The direction he traveled is not known.

The suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve, blue denim shirt, blue jeans, a camouflage ball cap and sunglasses. He may have a patch over his right eye.

Police are asking anyone who has any information or can identify the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers. All information is confidential.

Tips leading to the suspect's arrest are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 in cash.

