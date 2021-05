Police say Cynthia Louise Bratt has not been heard from by family since April 26.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Police say Cynthia Louise Bratt has not been heard from by family since April 26.

They reported her missing Thursday, May 6.

No other details about Bratt were released.

Anyone with information, call the police department at (254) 501-8800.