KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: A silver alert issued for 66-year-old Arminio Reyes was discontinued Tuesday morning.

No other details were given.

Previous story:

Killeen Police need your help in finding a missing 66-year-old man.

Arminio Reyes was last seen in the Grasslands Drive area Monday night. He left in a gray Nissan Maxima with Texas plates PDW-176.

He has a medical condition creating concern for his well-being.

Reyes is described as a Pacific Islander who is 5'8" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue/white striped shirt.

If you have any information call 911.