Killeen police search for person of interest in 2015 murder

Arsenio Joseph Griffin is a person of interest in the homicide of Robert Byrd that occurred on November 9, 2015, on Tucker Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the community's help in searching for Arsenio Joseph Griffin, a person of interest in the homicide of Robert Byrd that occurred on November 9, 2015, on Tucker Drive.

Griffen is believed to have information regarding this investigation, according to the Killeen PD.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Griffin, please contact Sgt. Fischer at 254-501-8885 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).