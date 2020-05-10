Killeen police search to identify burglary suspect, asking for public's help

The burglary took place on September 22 at about 1 a.m., according to the Killeen PD.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has asked the community to help identify a suspect in the burglary of a building located in the 1100 block of Alta Vista Dr.

The burglary took place on September 22 at about 1 a.m., according to the Killeen PD.

The suspect went into the back yard and entered a storage shed to take property. The suspect is described as a thin built white man who was wearing a baseball hat, tank top and shorts. The man appeared to have a tattoo on his chest and right shoulder.

Detectives ask that anyone who might have seen anything or has information about this burglary, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online to the Crime Stoppers website.