Killeen police search for woman wanted for filing false report

An investigation by officials found the woman fabricated the information she reported to officers to benefit her in a civil case.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman accused of filing a false report to a patrol officer.

On May 20, Janie Nickole Armor filed a theft report that reportedly occurred in the 3200 block of Blackburn Drive, Killeen police said. The 48-year-old said that a person she knew took some property without her permission, officials added.

An investigation by officials then found Armour fabricated the information she reported to officers to benefit her in a civil case, police said.

Police describe Armour as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 140 pounds and is 4' 11".

Detectives ask that anyone who may know of Armour's whereabouts contact Bell County Crime Stoppers by calling 254-526-8477 or visiting their website.