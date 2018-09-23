KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are looking for two male suspects involved in an aggravated robbery with a firearm Sept. 14.

The robbery occurred around 9 p.m. at a T-Mobile in the 3700 block of W. Stan Schlueter Lp.

The suspects stole multiple phones and escaped on foot.

Both suspects are described as black males about 6 feet tall with medium builds. Both were wearing masks at the time of the robbery.

Anyone looking to purchase a phone should be cautious when buying from an individual. It's recommended to check an authorized cell phone provider to ensure the phone is valid and not stolen.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers or Killeen police.

