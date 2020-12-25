Killeen Police searching for missing 56-year-old man

"Kevin is 5’11” and weighs approximately 180 lbs. He keeps his head shaved and has a salt and pepper goatee," Killeen Police said in a Facebook post.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen are asking the public for help to find 56-year-old Kevin Mack. Police described Mack as 5'11", weighs about 180 Ibs., has a shaved head and salt and pepper goatee.

According to the department's Facebook page, Mack's roommate reported to officers on Dec. 22 that they last had contact with him on Dec. 14.

"It was found through investigation that Kevin was last contacted on December 14, 2020, when he received a traffic citation in the area of Featherline Road/ Chapparal Road by a Killeen Police Officer at approximately 2:50 p.m. Kevin was operating a gray 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas registration of MZL6328 at the time of the traffic stop," the Facebook post said.