Killeen police suspends use of no knock warrants for 90 days as part of reform

The move is part of a larger reform package announced by the department and includes initial recommendations on improving six areas of policing.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that it would suspend the use of no knock warrants for a 90-day period as part of a police reform package.

During that period a group consisting of officers, detectives and community members will be formed to develop a community response and policy for service of no knock warrants.

Although the use of no knock warrants is suspended for 90 days, exceptions can be made by the chief of police or assistant chief of police.

Those exceptions include:

Warrant service when a person's life is in danger and/or a person is being held against their will

Warrant service the includes the identification, removal and detonation of IEDs or other incendiary devices that can cause wide-spread, indiscriminate damage

Warrant service at the request of federal agencies in assistance of national security

No knock warrants for narcotic investigations will not be granted during the 90-day review period.

In a press release, Chief Kimble said no knock warrants are granted in circumstances based on the pattern and history of a suspect and to "keep the suspect, community and officers safe during the arrest of these violent offenders in our communities." Specifically, if the suspect has a violent history or an investigation finds that some other violent situation exists, officers would ask a judicial official to use a no knock warrant to give officers a tactical advantage.

Following that initial request, officers and detectives meet with the SWAT team to conduct an assessment on how to execute the no knock warrant. Officers, detectives and SWAT team supervisors then meet with the chief of police and/or the assistant chief of police for final approval.

The temporary suspension of no knock warrants forms part of a reform package announced by Killeen PD following a review of the president's executive order regarding police reform and discussions with other law enforcement officials and community members alike.

"In the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to talk to many community members, other law enforcement professionals and even those who identify themselves as catalysts for change in the area of criminal justice and I hear and understand their concerns," Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a release. "Though, the Killeen Police Department is an accredited agency, I feel there is an opportunity to go above and beyond as I listen to the national narrative."

Here are the other areas of policing the department is looking to reform:

Use of Force

According to Chief Kimble, the department already has a policy for officers to intervene when they see other officers using excessive force. An additional action under the reform package requires the intervening officer to report the action to a supervisor, write a memorandum to the police chief on the circumstances surrounding the incident, and reporting it in a supplemental police report.

The current use of force reporting indicates that an investigation is launched by the employee supervisor, but there is no specific provision when the report is initiated. The revised policy would require a supervisor respond to the scene immediately, when practical, and conduct an investigation. That investigation would include gathering evidence, locating witnesses and interviewing all parties involved.

Choke Hold

Killeen PD banned the use of the choke hold and has done so for "many years, unless in an extreme situation where deadly force would be authorized." Under the updated policy, police will not participate in any training where the choke hold is taught and will support any efforts to ban the choke hold in routine use of force application. They would also continue to ban the use of the choke hold.

Requesting Medical Treatment

The department currently has a policy to render aid to all who are injured as a result of the application of force by an employee or officer. An update to the policy indicates that when officers are arresting someone and the person being arrested say that they cannot breathe or "some other exclamation that is preventing the flow of air," the officer or employee will render first aid to the person and will be treated as a medical situation "when safe and practical."

Accountability

The department also determined that its internal affairs system is outdated as it is approximately 15 years old.

"To maintain our status of a progressive and forward-looking police organization the internal affairs unit must have a recognized, professional, proven system that can work with our accreditation software and help identify officers through early intervention that have been involved in numerous incidents of misconduct and identify and recognize positive actions by officers and employees," Chief Kimble said.

To improve the system, the department is requesting the city manager help allocate funds to purchase IA Pro with the Blue Team Solution, which costs about $50,000. The software is used world wide and would complement the department's Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies software they use.

Furthermore, with 258 sworn police officers and only two executive members overseeing a plethora of operations, Chief Kimble said he is requesting a second assistant police chief position and a training sergeant to help with supervisory oversight.

The addition of a training sergeant, Kimble said, would allow "more de-escalation training, identifying and dealing with people from other cultures, implicit bias training, and other alternatives to reduce use of force situations."

Transparency

The police department also seeks to work with IT to develop a portal or database that can be accessed by the public. Kimble said sharing non-sensitive information can "provide valuable insights and build trust in the community."

He also said the police department and the city spend "a lot of man-hours fulfilling public information requests, which in many cases is routine information from the local media and interested citizens." The proposed database would help streamline that process.

"I look forward to working with you, the governing body and the public as the Killeen Police Department continues on its path of excellence, progressiveness, and forward-looking as we move into this new era of policing," he said.