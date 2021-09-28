Killeen Police to wash Fire Department's vehicles after losing competition

"This year, the police department’s three-year winning streak was broken, as the fire department received more votes and won," said city officials.

The Killeen Police will fulfill their end of the bargain by washing the Fire Department's vehicles after coming up short in the Battle of the Badges blood drive competition, according to a news release.

The police will bust out the soap and water Sept. 30 at the Killeen Central Fire Station at 3 p.m., according to city officials.

The police (the badges) and the fire department (boots) partnered with Carter BloodCare to host the Battle of the Badges competition back in August. The public was invited to donate blood, then cast their vote for either department.