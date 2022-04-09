Killeen Program awards $965,812 in federal funds to open more businesses downtown

The grant money will help bring five businesses to Killeen’s downtown and renovate two more that are already in the area.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will soon have several more businesses downtown, including a comedy club and a creative space for artists. Business owners told 6 News Friday this is a big step in revitalizing the area.

Killeen is using $965,812 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to bring five more businesses downtown, and help revitalize two existing businesses, with a grant program called Downtown Start-Up Grants. The city has awarded three of those grants so far.

Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge will receive a $306,000 grant to relocate to a new property in the downtown area. Owner Sharon Hines currently rents a building on East Veterans Memorial Blvd, but the grant now gives her an opportunity to buy a permanent location for the business.

"I agree with the city about the need to revitalize downtown. That's something that is long overdue. Also, it gives business owners the opportunity to own their own property. We'll be able to stay down there," Hines said.

Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge has already operated in Killeen for six years and Hines said she hopes to bring more foot traffic downtown by relocating. The business will be relocating to the old Potters House church building at 420 East Avenue C. Hines said it was a great opportunity to own their own space. They will start the renovations in the next few weeks.

"We don't get that many opportunities. To have that... it just changes everything," Hines said. "The City of Killeen was behind this every step of the way and I thank them for the opportunity.

The grant money will also help bring in new startup businesses. Vocal coach Toni Ringgold received a grant of $128,000 for her new startup, Space Create. The startup will offer classes in recording arts and multimedia skills as well as voice lessons.

"There will be opportunities for creatives, influencers, entrepreneurs, singers and songwriters to have a place to create," Ringgold said. "You are going to have music, a place where you can record, podcasting, and virtual reality because we want to tap into the Meta world."

Ringgold told 6 News Killeen is full of artistic and talented individuals, but must go to Dallas or Austin to work on their craft.

Ringgold just closed on a building at 209 W Avenue D on Wednesday. Space Create launches Tuesday, Sept. 6, and their website will be available then.

The City of Killeen presented grants to Toni Ringgold, Sharon Hines, and Chris Tootle with last week and will award four more grants in the future. Killeen also provided 6 News with some additional information about grant recipients on Friday:

Braids and Brows by Chris

"I am a veteran who loves to still be there for the Army personnel. I want to expand to a shop with my fellow vets allowing opportunity for employment and to service Fort Hood. A lot of salons are not familiar with Regulations for Soldiers but I am and want them to have a place where they can continue to have great service while defending our country."

Khaniesiology

"Khanesiology, LLC is the holding company for Khanetic Images, a Professional Photography studio that specializes in Portrait & Event Photography. Our client demographic is small businesses, corporations & organizations looking to present a uniformed visual to the public with professional imagery & content. Working with large entities allows us to be present in front of a large client base which transitions fluidly into our company's other services; family portraits, weddings and celebrations."

Aromas Cigar

"Our Mission is to establish a upscale cigar lounge in Killeen, TX that will be the melting pot of all lovers of premium cigars. Our desire is to establish a cigar lounge that will make available all the brands of cigars in the United States and other parts of the world at any given time to our valued customers and a place where people can network and socialize in a friendly welcoming environment."

Let’s Eat Texas

"A coffee house, a restaurant, and cooking school; We use local ingredients and products sourced within a 100 mile radius as much as possible. We do private events both at the restaurant and cater offsite."

Rincon de Panama

Existing downtown business Rincon de Panama is already established downtown business which we be able to use grant money to renovate their existing space.