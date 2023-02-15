Killeen resident wins $2 million Powerball prize

The owner of the ticket has decided to remain anonymous.

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas Lottery says an anonymous Killeen resident has won a $2 million Powerball prize for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 1001 Willow Springs Rd. in Killeen.

The Quick Pick ticket with Power Play had all five of the white ball numbers, which were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47, but missed out on the Powerball number of 15.

To win the grand prize, all five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number must match. The grand prize starts at $20 million and rolls until it is won.

To view more information and updates on the Texas Lottery, visit here.