Killeen resident wins $1M in Texas Lottery scratch-off

The ticket was purchased at CEFCO Food Store #1, at 3905 S. Cedar Creek Rd. in Killeen. The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous.

The was the seventh of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. This specific scratch ticket game offers more than $205 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.91, including break-even prizes, according a a release from the Texas Lottery.