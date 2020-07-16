Killeen resident wins $1M in Texas Lottery scratch-off

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen resident claimed a prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called $200 Million Cash Explosion.
The ticket was purchased at CEFCO Food Store #1, at 3905 S. Cedar Creek Rd. in Killeen. The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous.
The was the seventh of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. This specific scratch ticket game offers more than $205 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.91, including break-even prizes, according a a release from the Texas Lottery.
