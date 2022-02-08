City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days

If your addresses end in the numbers detailed, you'll want to pay attention to this!

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas.

The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.

If you have an address ending:

In an even number , you're asked to water your lawns on Sundays and Thursdays .

, you're asked to water your lawns on . In an odd number, you're asked to water your lawns on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

You're also asked to water your lawns between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on your watering days.

The city is also asking residents to cut back on using water for non-essential purposes.