Killeen residents can drop off bulk trash for free starting in October

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents will able to drop-off bulk trash at no cost from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, according to a news release from the City of Killeen.

"The City of Killeen's Solid Waste Division will place roll-off contains throughout the city of residents," said city officials.

Residents will be able to dispose of additional household waste along with their bulk items, according to city officials.

Officials state there will be four, temporary drop-off locations:

Killeen Special Events Center- Gravel Parking Lot 3301 South W S Young Drive

Lions Club Park - Parking lot near pool * This location will only be available from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Long Branch Park - Parking lot near pool 1101 Branch Dr.

Bob Gilmore Senior Center - Parking lot 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

The City of Killeen Transfer Station will remain open during normal business hours for disposal of large bulk items. Residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds (one time) for free per month, with proof of residency.

City of Killeen Transfer Station 12200 State Highway 195 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday

For a complete list of acceptable items, please visit www.killeentexas.gov/315/transfer-station.

Killeen residents can leave their trash curbside on their regularly scheduled collection day; standard fees apply, according to city officials.