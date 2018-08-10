KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen community where residents say they spend 20 minutes in traffic just to leave their neighborhood is looking to the city for answers, and a new road.

One councilman is holding a forum Monday at 6 p.m. at Texas A&M Central Texas to address the problem in the Goodnight Ranch neighborhood.

Rep. Steve Harris told KCEN Channel 6 the needed road, which would be called Mohawk Road, is planned to be a larger road that would serve as a minor artery in the city.

Harris said he was told by city officials that the city had originally planned to build the road in partnership with the neighborhood’s developer, but there was a disagreement during construction and the road was never built.

Harris said he did not believe there was any money in the 2019 budget for the city to pay for the road unilaterally, and he worries it would be a significant cost in budgets as well.

The City of Killeen said the best option is to partner with a new development south of the community to get the road built.

The subdivision around Brushy Creek Drive is described by residents as having more than 500 homes.

The neighborhood has two exits. One exit is next to Haynes Elementary School and the other exit is in front of Roy J. Smith Middle School. Residents said that at 7 a.m. when everyone goes to work and school, the road by the middle school is jammed packed with traffic.

At a City Council workshop on the Oct. 2, the Killeen City Council was scheduled to consider an ordinance requested by Mitchell & Associates, Inc., on behalf of Reeces Creek Development, to rezone around 50 acres of land for single-family housing just south of the undeveloped road residents are requesting. The plans for that area show the unfinished road on the planning map. Channel 6 asked the city if the new road would be built before new houses went up in the area to relieve traffic congestion. The city said in an email, "the building of a road would most likely occur in conjunction with project development" and did not give further specifics.

