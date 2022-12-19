Killeen: Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane

A 16-inch transmission main water line was damaged by a private boring contractor.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has put out a boil water notice for residents of the Middle Pressure Plane on Monday, Dec. 19.

According to the notice, crews are going to isolate and repair a 16-inch main water line that was damaged by a private boring contractor.

Following the repairs, samples of the water will be taken and results of it's condition will be known within 24 to 48 hours.

The Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ) asks residents in the area to bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes before consumption or to buy bottled water.

The TCEQ says that when the boil water notice concludes, a message will be sent to the customers in the affected area.

