Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building

KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials.

During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.

When fire crews arrived, they found an exterior brick wall on the rear side of the building had separated from the main structure of the building and collapsed, officials said.

There were no injuries.

City building officials were also called to the apartment complex to determine if the building is safe for residents to reside in, however, it was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable, officials said.

The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management began working with the property manager and owner of the building to provide an emergency shelter for the residents impacted by the collapse, officials said.