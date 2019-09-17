KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen man who was in prison for more than 10 years for a robbery he said he didn’t commit is getting a new trial and may be released from jail on bond.

George Powell, whose robbery conviction was vacated, was moved back to the Bell County Jail early Monday morning. He’s accused of robbing a Killeen 7-11.

Powell's case gained nationwide attention and was featured in a Netflix special. It was decided his case would be re-tried after an informant lied and a height discrepancy was found in a surveillance video.

After a set of hearings with new legal representation from the Innocence Project of Texas, a legal organization that fights wrongful convictions, Powell's conviction was vacated by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals due to prosecutorial misconduct.

In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Powell's attorney with the Innocence Project, Mike Ware, said he hopes to have a bond set for Powell as they await a new trial.

Powell is expected in court at 8:45 a.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Powell and his family with transition expenses.

