George Powell, the accused robber of a 7-eleven, learned Wednesday that his $500,000 bond will be lowered to $150,000.

Powell remains in the Bell County Jail after he was moved there from the Gatesville prison two weeks ago after his armed robbery conviction was vacated.

Powell was convicted of robbing a Killeen 7-11 in 2008, but the conviction was vacated due to prosecutorial misconduct.

As a stipulation of his bond, Powell will have to wear an ankle monitor and can live with his fiance in Hunstville.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Powell and his family with transition expenses.

