Killeen ISD school board members unanimously approved putting more money into teachers’ pockets by approving a new health insurance plan.

The new plan is with Baylor, Scott and White, and will lower premium costs by nine percent from last year’s plan for nearly 7,000 employees.

District officials said the new plan also includes a one-month waiver of premiums which will save employees between $10.17 and $1,754.25 depending on their plan and tier of coverage selected.

While a rate increase of 5% will happen in the 2020 Plan, officials said there will be rate stability for at least the next 24 months.

The school board approved a two percent pay raise for teachers and other employees earlier this summer and said they are excited to help put more money in their employees’ pockets this year.

