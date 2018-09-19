KILLEEN — Killeen ISD is upgrading and adding on to their school district. On Tuesday, the Killeen School Board looked at preliminary designs for a variety of projects. Back in May, the district approved a 426 million dollar bond.

Starting in October of next year, Killeen is adding a 6th high school to their district and it will be the largest in the city. 171 million dollars of the bond will go towards building this school. The project is expected to be complete in 2020. In addition to the high school, the district will renovate Killeen High using 75 million dollars of the bond.

"We don't really have a firm guess right now, but right now we feel like preliminary numbers and preliminary planning we should be right on or a little under," said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

Students at East Ward Elementary can also expect major changes. Killeen ISD will be moving students to other schools in the district for two years and will tear down East Ward. Over the two years, the district will be constructing a new building and consolidating East and West Ward.

"It's very exciting to see where we are currently and where we will be in the next three to four years," said Dr. Craft.

