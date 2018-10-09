Killeen — Tuesday the City of Killeen unanimously voted to move $400,000 into a fund to help pay for sewer lateral line repairs currently costing citizens thousands of dollars. Until the city passes an ordinance that declares they will take responsibility, however, those repairs remain in limbo.

City Manager Ron Olson suggested the city use $100,000 from a water and sewer contingency fund and $300,000 from a water and sewer capital fund after Councilwoman Shirley Fleming made a motion to create a fund to to pay for the repairs.

The council passed the fund unanimously, deciding to hash out the details of how it would be used at a later date. There is still no ordinance on the books outlining the city's policy on sewer line repairs. While the fund represents a positive step for the people dealing those costly repairs, the city council could still change course before the budget gets approved September 18.

The City of Killeen is holding another public hearing on Tuesday, September 11th. That will be the last opportunity for citizens to ask the council to keep the fund.

Killeen residents can also reach out to council members directly before the budget is approved. Their contact information is provided below.

Jim Kilpatrick

Mayor Pro Tem / Councilmember District #3

(254) 526-2710

jkilpatrick@killeentexas.gov

Butch Menking

Councilmember At Large

(254) 383-2041

bmenking@killeentexas.gov

Juan Rivera

Councilmember At Large

(254) 251-7149

jrrivera@killeentexas.gov

Gregory Johnson

Councilmember At Large

S(254) 702-5162

gdjohnson@killeentexas.gov

Shirley Fleming

Councilmember District #1

(254) 392-2719

sfleming@killeentexas.gov

Debbie Nash-King

Councilmember District #2

(254) 290-1336

dnash-king@killeentexas.gov

Steve Harris

Councilmember District #4

(254) 290-0052

stharris@killeentexas.gov

