Killeen — Tuesday the City of Killeen unanimously voted to move $400,000 into a fund to help pay for sewer lateral line repairs currently costing citizens thousands of dollars. Until the city passes an ordinance that declares they will take responsibility, however, those repairs remain in limbo.
City Manager Ron Olson suggested the city use $100,000 from a water and sewer contingency fund and $300,000 from a water and sewer capital fund after Councilwoman Shirley Fleming made a motion to create a fund to to pay for the repairs.
The council passed the fund unanimously, deciding to hash out the details of how it would be used at a later date. There is still no ordinance on the books outlining the city's policy on sewer line repairs. While the fund represents a positive step for the people dealing those costly repairs, the city council could still change course before the budget gets approved September 18.
The City of Killeen is holding another public hearing on Tuesday, September 11th. That will be the last opportunity for citizens to ask the council to keep the fund.
Killeen residents can also reach out to council members directly before the budget is approved. Their contact information is provided below.
Jim Kilpatrick
Mayor Pro Tem / Councilmember District #3
(254) 526-2710
jkilpatrick@killeentexas.gov
Butch Menking
Councilmember At Large
(254) 383-2041
bmenking@killeentexas.gov
Juan Rivera
Councilmember At Large
(254) 251-7149
jrrivera@killeentexas.gov
Gregory Johnson
Councilmember At Large
S(254) 702-5162
gdjohnson@killeentexas.gov
Shirley Fleming
Councilmember District #1
(254) 392-2719
sfleming@killeentexas.gov
Debbie Nash-King
Councilmember District #2
(254) 290-1336
dnash-king@killeentexas.gov
Steve Harris
Councilmember District #4
(254) 290-0052
stharris@killeentexas.gov