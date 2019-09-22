KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen chapter of Stop the Violence held its inaugural meeting Saturday to combat violence in the area.

Stop the Violence is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization with the mission to raise awareness and provide resources that prevent or intervene in acts of violence.

Part of that mission is supporting those who have lost loved ones to violence.

At the meeting, attendees discussed bringing involvement to local schools to help kids and young adults understand where they can go if they experience violence or bullying.

Chapter president Gwendolyn Tyler said emphasized the importance of reaching out to children before they start middle school.

"We felt there was a need in Killeen," Tyler said. "There's been so much violence that we wanted to take an active part to try to make a difference. We want to work with the schools. We want to be a visible force. We want to talk about bullying and we want to talk about suicide."

