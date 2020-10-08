Killeen street maintenance picking up a year after fees began being collected

The City of Killeen is seeing a noticeable increase in street maintenance now that the city has a dedicated funding source.

KILLEEN, Texas — All the way back in 2013, the City of Killeen had a study done to assess the condition of local streets. While the city did calculate an estimated cost to maintain those streets, budget constraints left Killeen only able to fund a fraction of the needed maintenance each year since.

Now, 2020 is a different story and the city is planning a new wave of maintenance starting Monday.

In December 2018, the Killeen City Council narrowly passed a street maintenance fee which was estimated to bring in $1.6 million each year for that maintenance. After a test run collecting the fees in June 2019, in which the fee was credited back to the customer on their utility bill, the fees started to be collected on the bills for July.

A year later in July 2020, the City of Killeen did maintenance work on more than 20 streets. Starting Monday, the city is planning work on more than 30 additional streets in the next two weeks.

A Killeen press release said the maintenance will be performed with "HA5," which is "a high-density mineral bond applied to the entire road surface." The treatment will restore the street's surface and extend its life.

The release said the work is contracted out to Andale Construction and residents will receive direct notices with instructions as work nears. The Street Maintenance Fund is to be used solely for extending the life of local streets with this treatment, so streets needing to be reconstructed or improved would be worked on separately with other funds.

The press release said the following streets are scheduled for maintenance:



Area 1 Alvin Drive Deorsam Loop Freda Drive Judy Drive

Area 1

Area 2 Chisolm Trail John Chisolm Loop Panhandle Drive Pasture Circle People Circle Plains Drive Plateau Circle Pleasing Circle



Area 3 Bamboo Lane Driftwood Drive Lakecrest Drive Lakeridge Drive Palmtree Lane Rainforest Lane Seahorse Drive Viewcrest Drive Vista Drive Woodlake Drive



Area 4 Indigo Drive Lantana Street Paintbrush Drive Rainlily Street Sunflower Drive Verbena Loop

