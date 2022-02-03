Killeen student arrested after bringing weapon to school

The incident happened Tuesday at Ellison High School and police arrested 18-year-old Angel Yamil Bachiller Villarin.

KILLEEN, Texas — An Ellison High School student was arrested for taking a weapon to school Tuesday, according to Killeen Independent School District officials.

KISD officials said a teacher noticed Angel Yamil Bachiller Villarin, 18, had a black bag, which they believed contained contraband.

Villarin's bag was searched and a weapon found.

No threats were ever made to students or staff on campus and the student was arrested without incident.

No other information was released at this time.