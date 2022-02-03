x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Killeen student arrested after bringing weapon to school

The incident happened Tuesday at Ellison High School and police arrested 18-year-old Angel Yamil Bachiller Villarin.

KILLEEN, Texas — An Ellison High School student was arrested for taking a weapon to school Tuesday, according to Killeen Independent School District officials. 

KISD officials said a teacher noticed Angel Yamil Bachiller Villarin, 18, had a black bag, which they believed contained contraband. 

Villarin's bag was searched and a weapon found. 

No threats were ever made to students or staff on campus and the student was arrested without incident. 

No other information was released at this time.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles

In Other News

Waco construction workers injured