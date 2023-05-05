Killeen teacher arrested on charge of injury to a child

A spokesperson for KISD said Nichole Riley was let go from the district the day after the alleged incident occurred.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen Independent School District teacher, who has since been let go from from the district, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child.

KISD Chief Communications Officer Taina Maya confirmed that Nichole Riley was removed April 13, one day after the alleged incident.

According to the child's mother, Riley choked her daughter at Eastern Hills Middle School. 6 News was in contact with the mother but she referred us to her attorney.

Riley was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 28, according to jail records. She has since been released on bond.

Maya said Riley had been with the district since 2021 as a resource teacher. She said the case is now in the hands of the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

Maya said Principal Nino Etienne was in constant communication with the child's parent. Counselors are working with the student to help transition her back into school, Maya said.

According to Riley's LinkedIn page, she began as a teacher in the Temple Independent School District in 2000. She was also an Assistant Principal in TISD beginning in 2013 for nine years and 10 months. The page did not indicate at what schools she worked. 6 News reached out to TISD but we have not heard back as of the time this article was published.