Killeen teacher, David Dumler, has passed away

He was described as "phenomenal".

KILLEEN, Texas — David “Scott” Dumler, a history teacher at Killeen High School, has passed away at 55.

For over 25 years, Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using music, costumes, and instruments, said Killeen school district officials.

Described as “phenomenal", Mr. Dumler created daily videos for his virtual learners and when he became too ill, he asked colleagues to continue to the tradition on his behalf. His brilliance and dedication to education will now become part of the history at the campus he loved, said Killeen school district officials.

According to district officials, during his tenure, some referred to him as Coach Dumler. He led students to numerous wins while donning maroon and white.