Killeen teen center struggles to find funding to stay open

The ImPossible Teen Center aims to help teens grow and also lower crime rates in the area, but they're having a hard time focusing on growth as funding is scarce.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Killeen teen center aimed at helping to keep kids off the streets is in financial trouble.

The founder of ImPossible Teen Center is paying out of pocket to keep the lights on, and he says he cannot do it for much longer.

Just by walking in the building you can see the vision Vantonio Fraley has when it comes to helping at kids. There is a cosmetology/barbershop area where kids can take hair styling classes, and a culinary and food safety area. In one room kids can learn how to build dog houses and be entrepreneurs.

Fraley said he is funding it all out of pocket and is struggling to pay the rent.

“We've been making the rounds to get the funding, but right now we are just living off the dream and off the passion of impacting children and putting that first,” Fraley said.

For weeks, Fraley was seen at Killeen City Council meetings hoping to get some funding.

"If you look at our social media, we have been going to city council meetings with no help so far," Fraley said.

He put everything he had into ImPossible Teen Center where his focus is to raise the consciousness of teens, through entrepreneurship and mentoring.

Fraley hopes the center can help eliminate crime by giving the kids something to do.

“When we talk about stopping violence it’s kind of too late. So, we are not trying to really try to stop it but prevent it. We are trying to occupy their time, occupy their minds with something positive where they can set the standard amongst themselves and do better,” Fraley said.