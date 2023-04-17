City of Killeen to host hazardous waste collection event

Killeen residents will be able to dispose of any hazardous household items at this event.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, May 6 at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents will be able to bring hazardous items such as batteries, antifreeze, petroleum products, acids and chemicals, fluorescent bulbs and more.

Items that residents are prohibited from bringing to the waste collection include electronics, explosives, pressurized containers, fire alarms and smoke detectors.

This event is free and open to residents of the following counties:

Bell

Coryell

Hamilton

Lampasas

Milam

Mills

San Saba

To view the entire list of items that are eligible for collection, visit here.