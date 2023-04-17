x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City of Killeen to host hazardous waste collection event

Killeen residents will be able to dispose of any hazardous household items at this event.
Credit: City of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, May 6 at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents will be able to bring hazardous items such as batteries, antifreeze, petroleum products, acids and chemicals, fluorescent bulbs and more. 

Items that residents are prohibited from bringing to the waste collection include electronics, explosives, pressurized containers, fire alarms and smoke detectors. 

This event is free and open to residents of the following counties:

  • Bell
  • Coryell
  • Hamilton
  • Lampasas
  • Milam 
  • Mills
  • San Saba 

To view the entire list of items that are eligible for collection, visit here.

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Kyle's unite: Meetup scheduled to set world record

Before You Leave, Check This Out