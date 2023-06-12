City of Killeen to shut down several roads for maintenance throughout the week

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division is closing several roads for Slurry Seal services from Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16.
According to the city, these Slurry Seal services will create a smoother riding surface for the street, but all cars must be removed for the job to get done.
The maintenance is scheduled to last all week, with the following roads being closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day:
Monday, June 12
- Alexander Drive from Greenwood Drive to Rancier Avenue
- Garth Drive from Valley Road to Dead end
- Schorn Drive from South W.S. Young Drive to Mikulec Drive
Tuesday, June 13
- Sue Anne Drive from Birmingham Circle to Southern Belle Drive
- Birmingham Circle from Stagecoach Road to 5301 Birmingham Circle
- Prewitt Ranch Road from Clear Creek Road to Bridgewood Drive
Wednesday, June 14
- Prewitt Ranch Road from Clear Creek Road to Bridgewood Drive
- Valley Road W from West Rancier Avenue to Fairview Drive
- Valley Road S from West Rancier Avenue to Fairview Drive
Thursday, June 15
- Santa Fe Plaza from North Gray Street to North 8th Street
- Santa Fe Plaza from North 10th Street to North 8th Street
- Walton Walker Drive from Valley Road S to Dead end
- Police Tactical Facility parking lot
Friday, June 16
- City Hall parking lot
The City of Killeen says traffic control devices will be in abundance during this operation and drivers are encouraged to use caution and consider alternate routes when possible.
