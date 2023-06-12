City of Killeen to shut down several roads for maintenance throughout the week

According to the city, these shutdowns will take place through Friday, June 16.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Department of Public Works' Transportation Division is closing several roads for Slurry Seal services from Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16.

According to the city, these Slurry Seal services will create a smoother riding surface for the street, but all cars must be removed for the job to get done.

The maintenance is scheduled to last all week, with the following roads being closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day:

Monday, June 12

Alexander Drive from Greenwood Drive to Rancier Avenue

Garth Drive from Valley Road to Dead end

Schorn Drive from South W.S. Young Drive to Mikulec Drive

Tuesday, June 13

Sue Anne Drive from Birmingham Circle to Southern Belle Drive

Birmingham Circle from Stagecoach Road to 5301 Birmingham Circle

Prewitt Ranch Road from Clear Creek Road to Bridgewood Drive

Wednesday, June 14

Prewitt Ranch Road from Clear Creek Road to Bridgewood Drive

Valley Road W from West Rancier Avenue to Fairview Drive

Valley Road S from West Rancier Avenue to Fairview Drive

Thursday, June 15

Santa Fe Plaza from North Gray Street to North 8th Street

Santa Fe Plaza from North 10th Street to North 8th Street

Walton Walker Drive from Valley Road S to Dead end

Police Tactical Facility parking lot

Friday, June 16

City Hall parking lot

The City of Killeen says traffic control devices will be in abundance during this operation and drivers are encouraged to use caution and consider alternate routes when possible.