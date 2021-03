Don't panic. The city wants to test its outdoors sirens' functionality at 2 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you hear emergency outdoor sirens in Killeen Wednesday afternoon, know that it's only a test, the City of Killeen announced on Facebook.

The city's emergency outdoor sirens are expected to sound off today at 2 p.m. to test their functionality, the city said.

They are meant to be audible outdoors in case of emergencies, the city added.