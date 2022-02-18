Updated road closures announced for the City of Killeen

As the city continues its ongoing natural gas project, more road closures have been announced.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen’s Public Works will be closing several roads starting Feb. 21 as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas main in northeast Killeen.

The scheduled closures are from Feb. 21 through Feb. 26 :

Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive

Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive

Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court

Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court

Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive

Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive

Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

There will be traffic control devices in place to help guide drivers around the work zones and closures, the city says. Crews ask that you use caution in the area.

The city says the full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of February, which could potentially mean more closures.