Updated road closures announced for the City of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen’s Public Works will be closing several roads starting Feb. 21 as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas main in northeast Killeen.
The scheduled closures are from Feb. 21 through Feb. 26 :
- Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive
- Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive
- Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive
- Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court
- Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court
- Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive
- Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive
- Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive
There will be traffic control devices in place to help guide drivers around the work zones and closures, the city says. Crews ask that you use caution in the area.
The city says the full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of February, which could potentially mean more closures.
