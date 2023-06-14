Killeen road construction updates, timeline

The City releases best timeline for seven major road projects.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Development Services Department's Engineering division has announced status updates, along with a timeline, regarding seven major road construction projects happening around the city, to be completed by the end of the year.

According to officials, road construction tends to be a lengthy process that can last anywhere between two to five years, due to all the requirements needed.

"The process for road construction includes hiring a consultant through a formal selection process, followed by the design," officials say. "The design may include investigations and studies for soils, drainage, utility conflicts, required permitting, surveying and possible land acquisition."

Officials at the Engineering division say road construction can be affected by easements, right-of-way needs, railroads, environmental issues, property owner investigations and more. Citizens are encouraged to visit the City of Killeen website for construction progress updates.

According to City of Killeen officials, when a road is constructed, it has a useful life of about 20 years before major repairs become necessary.

