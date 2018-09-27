KILLEEN, Texas — The Central Texas State Cemetery received a $2,650,880 grant to improve and expand one of the largest veterans cemeteries in the area Wednesday.

Deputy Director of the Texas State Cemeteries Program Eric Brown said they are looking to expand the walkway's concept to the entire cemetery and provide more landscaping for people walking through the grounds.

Other improvements will include fixing infrastructure lie the roads at the cemetery entrance.

The grant will also pay for more columbarium structures. According to Brown, about a third of the soldiers recently laid to rest were cremated and housed in those walls.

These additional structures will be vital to the project as Veterans Land board members said the current columbarium structure could be full within the next six months.

"Every day we are losing them by the hundreds and they deserve a place to be," Brown said. "Any grant or anything they need to do... they need to spend the money and build it."

Construction on the new walls could start as early as November.

